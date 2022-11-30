Not Available

Set in Crossings Republik—a sub-city, neither urban nor rural, on the fringes of New Delhi—Did You Do It? explores the dynamics between natural resources and human intervention. Director Aditi Bhande moved to this ‘integrated city project’ with her family last year. After days of commuting to Delhi through a landscape of farms, high-rises, villages, factories and the polluted Hindon river, she reached an epiphany of horror. Where did the water to grow the food she ate come from? Where did the garbage she threw out go, and where did it end up? How was her everyday reality connected to the wider one around her?