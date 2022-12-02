Not Available

Thinking about how future events might feel, 'did you know?' is a piece of speculative fiction, that has been made into a performance and a film. The fiction is set in a not too distant future, in which a collective body is deciding whether to continue to exist physically, or relinquish the pain and pleasure of bodily memories, in favour of other forms of consciousness. 'did you know?' wonders what bodily memories we would keep, when we no longer need or have the bodies that generated them.