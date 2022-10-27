Jean-Pierre Costa is a football manager upon whom fate appears not to be smiling. First, a friend, Annabelle, dumps a pet Labrador named Didier on him whilst she goes off to make a report in Los Angeles. Next, one of his star players is injured, leaving him one player short for a crucial match. As if things could not get any worse, Costa wakes up one morning to find that that Didier has been transformed into a man...
|Alain Chabat
|Didier
|Isabelle Gélinas
|Maria
|Lionel Abelanski
|Charlie Abitbol
|Caroline Cellier
|Annabelle
|Chantal Lauby
|Solange
|Josiane Balasko
|Commentateur sportif, Jean-Philippe
