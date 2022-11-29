Not Available

Early in the morning, the grandfather is going through the letters and photos, when he hears a doorbell. At the door, he finds his new caregiver. From the beginning, they do not get along and over time, the animosity between them is growing. During the day, a set of events escalates the conflict, and the time bombs within these two explode. Grandpa kicks the caregiver out of his house, and she is more than happy to leave. However, later he realizes that now he cannot be without her.