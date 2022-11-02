Not Available

Die Apokalyptischen Reiter - Tobsucht

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Two remarkable live shows one DVD. Whereas "Reitermania Over Wacken" represents the newer side of the band and a "regular" (in fact, there is no regular Reiter-Show as every show is unique) show, "Reitermania Over Party.San" is a special old school gig with some almost forgotten gems from the first three albums! Both shows are legendary and really worth to be documented on this DVD – for every fan who missed these specials shows. "Tobsucht – Reitermania over Wacken & Party.San" is an impressive statement of a band that continually evovled and grew over the years, but always remember: The best is yet to come!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images