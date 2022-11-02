Die Apokalyptischen Reiter - Tobsucht

Not Available

Two remarkable live shows one DVD. Whereas "Reitermania Over Wacken" represents the newer side of the band and a "regular" (in fact, there is no regular Reiter-Show as every show is unique) show, "Reitermania Over Party.San" is a special old school gig with some almost forgotten gems from the first three albums! Both shows are legendary and really worth to be documented on this DVD – for every fan who missed these specials shows. "Tobsucht – Reitermania over Wacken & Party.San" is an impressive statement of a band that continually evovled and grew over the years, but always remember: The best is yet to come!