Rick and DJ are tossing the largest BBQ the city has ever seen. All of the most fashionable children will be there. What they have no clue is that their BBQ is about to become dangerous. When an infected rat stumbles upon the celebration and urinates on their meat, there will be more than just fine foods on the menu. Who requested a side of DEATH!? Anyone that absorbs the beef will become flesh eating zombies! The only ones that can end this party of absolute horror are all around do-gooders, Moon Beam and her muscle bound man, Brody. Observe what many are calling the "most brutal film of all time". Die-B-QUE will make you yell till you're eager for most!