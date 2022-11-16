Not Available

Among Lotte Reiniger's commissioned pieces are several advertising films for the Julius Pinschewer agency, including: "Das Geheimnis der Marquisin" (The Secret of the Marquise) for Nivea skin cream and "Die Barcarole" (The Barcarole) for Pralinés Mauxion dessert. Other pieces commissioned by Pinschewer (e.g. a commercial for ink) are considered lost. "Die Barcarole" is an unusual take on the "Romeo and Juliet" theme, with the suitors arriving in Venetian gondolas (a barcarole is a musical piece whose measure is designed to resemble the swaying of a gondola).