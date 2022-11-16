Not Available

Die Barcarole

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Among Lotte Reiniger's commissioned pieces are several advertising films for the Julius Pinschewer agency, including: "Das Geheimnis der Marquisin" (The Secret of the Marquise) for Nivea skin cream and "Die Barcarole" (The Barcarole) for Pralinés Mauxion dessert. Other pieces commissioned by Pinschewer (e.g. a commercial for ink) are considered lost. "Die Barcarole" is an unusual take on the "Romeo and Juliet" theme, with the suitors arriving in Venetian gondolas (a barcarole is a musical piece whose measure is designed to resemble the swaying of a gondola).

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images