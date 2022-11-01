Die Blüten der Sehnsucht

Not Available

Dr. Anna Stelzer is a separated woman who decides to change of scenery when his son Mark diseased heart. Both end up spending their vacation in Summerhill, a heavenly place in Malaysia. There they meet the owner of one of the largest tea plantations in the area, Paul Pflüger, and her daughter Asha, who immediately engage with close friends. However, despite the tranquility in the place, on the village seems to weigh a mysterious curse: all women who have married a foreigner died after giving birth to her first child.