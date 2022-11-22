Die, Cheerleader, Die

Not Available

Dullsville" a town full of young adults who like nothing more than their social status. It's a town that is driven by college cliques and who's dating who. All of that is about to change! This peaceful town is about to realize that there is more to life than who is the cheerleading captain ...or is there? What starts out as an unexplainable tragedy quickly turns into a unforgettable massacre! One by one the college students are being picked off and the leads point to anyone! Someone has taken the college social scene to an all new level.