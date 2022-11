Not Available

The Emperor of China hears a nightingale sing, and decides to capture her, yet he fails. So he tries at least to have her call imitated, yet there everybody at his court fails, so he offers a prize for success in this - the marriage with his daughter. Two Europeans hear of it - a Mr. Tri-Ergon (record label) and a Mr. Trichter (recording horn). Both try with their recording devices to cut a record of the Nightingale.