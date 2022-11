Not Available

They are single, widowed or divorced; they have had children, husbands, work; they have a life behind them, but also one to come… 'Ladies' reveals the intimate lives of five women in their sixties who are waging a discreet daily battle against solitude. It’s true that men often prefer younger women, it’s true that one feels invisible in a youth-oriented society, but these women are not washed up, far from it.