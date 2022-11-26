Die Firma dankt

Not Available

Just now, Adam Krustenstern was the recognized head of the development department of his company, but it was taken over by a global player. A wave of dismissal swept away most of his colleagues. But Adam was invited to the company's guesthouse for a weekend. It seems to be about his professional future. But target agreements or requirement profiles are not mentioned. For relaxation and holidays. But also from Challenge and High Engagement. Adam is under pressure to prove what he can do. But whom? And how? Nothing of what he has represented so far seems to mean something.