Die Fledermaus - WIENER STAATSOPER

To avoid serving his prison sentence, a fashionable socialite sneaks off to a lavish party. The champagne flows as guests waltz the night away, but several of them have something to hide. This internationally renowned production by Otto Schenk takes the audience on a bumpy ride through all kinds of intrigues, clothing mix-ups and mistaken identities, until we finally reach a rather hung-over happy ending. Conducted by Franz Welser-Möst and streamed on Strauss’ birthday, this performance is part of OperaVision’s events celebrating the inaugural World Opera Day on 25 October 2019.