Hatun "Aynur" Sürücü, a vibrant young Turkish woman and mother is murdered at 23 by her youngest brother in an honor killing. Forced into an abusive arranged marriage with a cousin in Istanbul at 16 by her devout Muslim family, Anyur escapes to Berlin and gives birth to a son. She is considered a disgraceful burden by her parents and siblings, so Anyur soon leaves her family and attempts to start a new life.