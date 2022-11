Not Available

A shocking horror anthology from demented minds. Take a trip into the world of cannibals, psycho killers and the deranged as we discover the heart of horror only this heart has been devoured by a hunger that no other meat will satisfy. Ten tales of truly terrifying terror! You will be shocked and sick to your stomach! This is a feast you won't be able to keep down but once you taste this meat you will be hooked for life! Are you prepared for Die Gest?