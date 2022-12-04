Die Gladowbande-Chicago In Berlin

Not Available

The "Gladow" gang didn't work out coups in post-war Berlin, their members often striked on a spontaneous whim, the dangerous gangsters were still the cheeky brats from the backyard at the same time. The police couldn´t catch them for a long time, because in the politically divided city they worked in an uncoordinated and amateurish way, the investigations against the gang, which operated in all sectors of the city, got stuck in the West-East conflict several times. Only when the first of the thirty or so members had been captured, everything moved relatively quickly. After a spectacular shooting with the police, Werner Gladow was arrested in his parents' apartment and shorty later in a sensational trial sentenced to death. He and two fellow comrades died under the guillotine.