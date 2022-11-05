Die goldene Fessel

Not Available

Herr von Lips is a wealthy landowner, surrounded by money and luxury. But what he lacks is a wife, who really loves him. So he comes up with the plan to mingle among the people in simple clothing to find the missing bride. Three fine friends --- "fine", that is, as long as the money doesn't run out --- wish to set him up with the egoistic hat maker Mathilde. Her employer, Kathi, who has no idea that von Lips is a rich man, falls in love with him for whom he is.