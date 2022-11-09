Die Hard 2

John McClane is an off-duty cop gripped with a feeling of déjà vu when on a snowy Christmas Eve in the nation's capital, terrorists seize a major international airport, holding thousands of holiday travelers hostage. Renegade military commandos led by a murderous rogue officer plot to rescue a drug lord from justice and are prepared for every contingency except one: McClane's smart-mouthed heroics.
|Bruce Willis
|John McClane
|Bonnie Bedelia
|Holly McClane
|William Sadler
|Colonel Stuart
|Franco Nero
|General Ramon Esperanza
|Dennis Franz
|Captain Carmine Lorenzo
|John Amos
|Major Grant
