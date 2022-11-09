Not Available

Die Hard 2

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gordon Company

John McClane is an off-duty cop gripped with a feeling of déjà vu when on a snowy Christmas Eve in the nation's capital, terrorists seize a major international airport, holding thousands of holiday travelers hostage. Renegade military commandos led by a murderous rogue officer plot to rescue a drug lord from justice and are prepared for every contingency except one: McClane's smart-mouthed heroics.

Cast

Bruce WillisJohn McClane
Bonnie BedeliaHolly McClane
William SadlerColonel Stuart
Franco NeroGeneral Ramon Esperanza
Dennis FranzCaptain Carmine Lorenzo
John AmosMajor Grant

