Die Hard Dracula

We find Steven, a good-looking American hero devastated by the death of his girlfriend, wandering through Europe and looking for happiness. A car accident leads him to a small town sitting literally in the shadow of Dracula's castle. The frightened villagers have been preyed upon for generations. Steven is stunned to discover Carla, the innkeeper's daughter looks identical to his dead girlfriend. When she begs for his assistance against the vampire, he agrees to help them. Together with Dr. Van Helsing, he attacks Dracula using a variety of ingenious weapons against the supernatural. Dracula shows unusual powers that defeat them at every turn, including fireballs and lightning from his fingertips. He is constantly on a search for blood to satisfy his centuries-old bickering brides. When Dracula kidnaps Carla right out of her bed, Steven and Van Helsing desperately try to kill him before it is too late.