Not Available

Deutschland is under the power of Rome; the heartless Empire, ever in need of new conquests, is merciless and its legions pillage and sack throughout the land with deep Gallic hatred. Hermann, son of the Cherusci prince Segimer, is a hostage at the service of Rome and has been given the name of "Armin." Ultimately, he will lead an army of his countrymen and drive out the Roman tyrants.