Die Indianer kommen

Universal Pictures

Jack Manning (Tim McCoy) arrives in a midwestern town from Gold Creek in Califonia. He brings a message from Goerge Woods (Francis Ford) to his brother Tom Woods (Francis Ford), in a dual role, and niece Mary (Allene Ray, informing them he has struck gold and asking them to join him in California via a wagon train. Jack and Mary fall in love to the great displeasure of Rance Carter (Wilbur McGaugh) who has a yen for Mary himself. Jack and Mary not only have to be wary of Carter's crooked ways and machinations, but also of Indian uprisings, caused by Carter.

