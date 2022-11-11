Die Jagd auf Unbekannt – Italiens größter Mordfall

Not Available

In November, 2010, Yara Gambirasio disappeared without a trace and Letizia Ruggerio was tasked with finding the culprit. Following the discovery of Yara's body, Letizia came under intense scrutiny, from the public, who felt she had been ineffectual in her investigation. After four long years and thanks to advancements in DNA research, specifically in the area of familial DNA, where you are able to detect someone's ethnicity, facial features or even family relations, Letizia has managed to track down her killer and her personal journey is almost complete.