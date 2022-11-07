Not Available

Die Jungfrauen von Bumshausen

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Romano Film

A Sex Odyssey blasts into orbit with the kinds of heavenly bodies not found in any solar system. It blends sexy shenanigans, bare-all seductions and naughty fun for an out-of-this-world experience that will have you seeing stars. Five Venusian aliens have been sent on a mission of grave importance. Seems Venus is an all-female planet, and these intergalactic beauties require the service of Earth men to help replenish their declining population. Clad in mouthwatering, skin-tight silver uniforms, the curvaceous, curious and highly intelligent space babes find themselves in one ultra-erotic situation after another. Though they are completely unaware of the ways, wants, and desires of the human male species, these gorgeous aliens quickly learn the language of love.

Cast

Maria BrockerhoffInge Ehrentraut
Ingrid SimonAnneli
Christine KuonChristine Rieschert (as Christina Kuon)
Karin GlierFelizitas
Astrid BonerSusanne
Kurt GroßkurthBürgermeister Ehrentraut

