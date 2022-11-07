Die Jungfrauen von Bumshausen

Not Available

A Sex Odyssey blasts into orbit with the kinds of heavenly bodies not found in any solar system. It blends sexy shenanigans, bare-all seductions and naughty fun for an out-of-this-world experience that will have you seeing stars. Five Venusian aliens have been sent on a mission of grave importance. Seems Venus is an all-female planet, and these intergalactic beauties require the service of Earth men to help replenish their declining population. Clad in mouthwatering, skin-tight silver uniforms, the curvaceous, curious and highly intelligent space babes find themselves in one ultra-erotic situation after another. Though they are completely unaware of the ways, wants, and desires of the human male species, these gorgeous aliens quickly learn the language of love.