Farmer Heiri has sold his calf and celebrates his temporary wealth in the big city. But in so doing he is confronted with many temptations and dangers: pickpockets, second-rate artists and prostitutes who all try to grab the money of this naive man from Hausen. But as soon as all the banknotes have been transformed into alcohol, none of these alleged friends want anything more to do with him... This is a 1978 recording of the well-known Zürich boulevard theatre piece.