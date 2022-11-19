Not Available

Die Kristal bal

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Afrikaans animation . A witch was afraid of her three sons. She turned the oldest into an eagle and the second into a whale, and each could take his human form for only two hours a day. The youngest fled before he could suffer the same and went off to seek the king's daughter, bewitched and held prisoner in the Castle of the Golden Sun. He saw two giants quarreling over a wishing cap, and they asked him to settle the dispute. He put on the cap, forgot he had it on, and wished himself to the castle.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images