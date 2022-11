Not Available

German workaholic hotel manager Gabriel Brückner dies in a car accident on Mallorca with a single passenger, flight attendant Maren Gernold. Thus their year long adultery becomes known to their Bavarian spouses, ex-sculptor Sophie and contractor Michael. Consoling each-other, those two fall in love, but meet daunting obstacles, the worst of which is Gabriels' still naively doting brat daughter Anne