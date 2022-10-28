Not Available

Die letzte Reise

  • Drama

The family of Katharina Krohn is shocked when they learn that she is a member of a Swiss organization that helps people who have decided to leave this life, even though she has no life-threatening disease like many of the other members, but because she has lost the will to face life after the death of her husband.

Cast

Christiane HörbigerKatharina Krohn
Suzanne von BorsodyHeike Wiechmann
Nina KronjägerMaren Krohn
Burghart KlaußnerJean Jovet
Patrick HeynHeyn
Hedi KriegeskotteJeanette

