Die Liebesschule der Josefine Mutzenbacher

One old baron decided to get laid before his death. And he called his familiar slut Josefina Mutzebacher. As a result of the death pang in the meeting of the family and the servants, the baron knelt with Josefina wearing a member. But before that, wrote down her country palace. Josephine opened a school of sex in him (in essence, a brothel). Her clients are newlywed couples, not dedicated to the temptations of love and a few single men and women. We will enjoy a few lessons in which Melitta (Stacky Donovan) plays the role of chief assistant teacher. Then follows a false wedding ceremony, ending with an orgy arranged for inexperienced newlyweds. Some single women become whores. Josephine and one of her colleagues are bathing in a turbulent river when two men steal their clothes and demand sex for returning their clothes. But naked girls are rescued by a rich man in a car and takes them to his home for the group.