Die Nacht der wilden Ladies

Have you ever enjoyed your work... really enjoyed your work? If you haven't, then you must see and meet "The Dancers". Jackie, road manager of the dancers know as "The Dreams", takes his entourage to the small town of Key City. The guys are booked at the wild North Point Saloon, owned by the luscious Maxie Roget and the action begins. As always, before show time the mood becomes restless and tense, so Maxie coaxes Jackie into getting a "quick bite" to calm him down. Meanwhile, dancers Jonathan, Joey and Sebastian offset their eagerness by meeting and seducing beautiful women.