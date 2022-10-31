Not Available

Die Narbe. Westberlin (West) features a Helicopter ride following in real time (76 minutes) as closely as possible the entire length (156 km) of the former Wall that divided the city. The original soundtrack is by FM Einheit (former member of Einstuerzende Neubauten), including some pieces by Klaus Wiese (former member of Popul Vuh). Both sound researchers underline the magical aerial views of the city under snow with a definite uneasiness, permanently reminding us of the past and of our longing for resolution. When the helicopter reaches Wannsee, the city turmoil runs into a more meditative rhythm.