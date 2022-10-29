Not Available

Experience the transformation two stud bears undertake as they attempt to win a professional Starcraft 2 tournament. Zack and Jason begin as casual n00bs, but their journey through a powerful training camp, taught by some of the worlds best video game players and iconic celebrities, will make them uber. Fragging small fry and training leads up to a climactic finale that will rip your head off and change a whole world's life. Along the way they discover a gaming ecosystem and community bigger and cooler than anything you could ever imagine. An inside look into one of the worlds fastest growing professional sports. Die Noobs will pwn your heart.