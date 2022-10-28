Not Available

The Pro tells the story of a young surfer, Tiaan Nothnagel that has to come to terms with the accidental death of his best friend, Dirkie Lawrence just before their last year at school.After Dirkie’s death, Tiaan swears off surfing for good, as he can’t stand to be reminded of everything that he and Dirkie shared. But then, Dirkie’s twin sister (who went to live with their dad after their parents split up the previous year) arrives in town on a mission: to be selected to go on Wave-Seekers, a fictional World Surf Tour and something that Tiaan and Dirkie dreamt of doing.