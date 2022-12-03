Die Schule der magischen Tiere

Not Available

Ida is new to town and has a hard time making friends. One day her weird class teacher Miss Cornfield announces that everyone in the class will soon have a magical animal to accompany them. Ida is put to the side of the fox Rabbat. Benni, just like Ida also an outsider, has the turtle Henrietta as a new companion. The animals are something very special: They not only have magical abilities, they can also speak and develop their very own character! Henrietta is slow but wise. Rabbat, on the other hand, is very smart and shrewd. Due to his charismatic nature, Ida quickly becomes the star of the class, everyone is keen to be friends with her. One day there is great excitement in the Winterstein School: A thief is up to mischief and makes things disappear. The children and their magical animals go in search of the perpetrator.