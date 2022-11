Not Available

Kornej is a young painter of primitivism. An art agent discover the works of Kornej and buy the whole collection. The art critic Moulin is very excited about Kornejs paintings and style. Kornej marries his childhood sweetheart Rita. They have a child that carries a mystic disease. Allt the money Kornej got from selling his collection is put into the care of the sick child. Rita leaves Kornej.