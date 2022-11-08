Die Selbstzerstörung des Walter Matthias Diggelmann

Walter Matthias Diggelmann (1927-1979) was one of Switzerland's most famous and also most controversial writers. Although his novelistic work is strongly auto-biographical, he always engaged in Swiss politics. In this movie, he says: "Although I am writer, my existence is that of a human, a contemporary, a witness, a believer, a doubter, a desperate, an accepter, a refuser, one who loves and wants to be loved, a hater, a creative, an ambitious, a good and a bad mensch". Filmmakers Walter Marti and Reni Mertens offered Diggelmann one hour of time in order to explain and to defend himself, to accuse, to apologize, to reconsider his judgments.
