Die Staufersaga 2012

In nine completed scenes, the saga explores the two hundred year history of the House of Staufen, whose rulers shaped the history of the Duchy of Swabia and the Holy Roman Empire. Count Friedrich von Büren and his son Duke Friedrick open the play. Duke Friedrick's son King Conrad III, Conrad's nephew Emperor Friedrick I Barbarossa, his sons Emperor Henry VI and King Philipp of Swabia and then Henry's son Emperor Friedrick II continue the dramatic events. With Frederick's son King Conrad IV and his son Duke Conradin, the glorious dynasty comes to an end.