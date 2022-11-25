Die unheimlichen Frauen

Not Available

"Since the beginning of history women have also been perpetrators. They have been as courageous and brave as men. They can be equally brutal and criminal and of course just as horny. Nevertheless, to this day, there exists the feminine ideal of "non-aggressiveness – peacefulness – asexuality“ with which women have been surpessed for centuries. This film shows women as soldiers, partisans, watchmen, criminals, as well as child-bearing, drunk, masturbating strong femals but also as circumsized, dismembered victims, who must pay for the fear that women cause within men. Scenes from old and recent documentaries, from trivial films and my own stagend sequences are mounted to a collage of images.These are sup-plemented by a collage of sounds and a montage of quotes and my own texts. It’s also about me about my fears and my fighting to be able to live my own strength."