1966

Die unsichtbaren Krallen des Dr. Mabuse

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Release Date

May 31st, 1966

Studio

Central Cinema Company Film (CCC)

Strange things happen in a revue theatre. The dancer Maria seems to be hunted by an invisible admirer. When the body of a probable FBI agent is found in a trunk the police asks FBI man Joe Como for help. Como gets interested in the revue theatre and an ominous transport firm soon. When he is receiving mysterious threatening letters he is sure that Dr. Mabuse has risen again. But what is going on at "Enterprise X" so that both the goverment and the mad genius in crime are interested in it?

Cast

Lex BarkerJoe Como
Karin DorLiane Martin
Siegfried LowitzKommissar Brahm
Wolfgang PreissDr. Mabuse
Rudolf FernauProfessor Erasmus
Werner PetersClown Bobo / Martin Droste

