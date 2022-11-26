Die Verliebten

Not Available

A subtle lyrical story about youth, the search for truth, the first painful experiences of love. The film features three heroes who live in Tashkent. Rodin — a kind and whole man — finds it difficult to live with a girl who doesn't love him, and he himself saves her from the need to lie and suffer... Rustam's life is different. He is loving, talented... The third hero Thassos — a Greek by birth — returns to his homeland, where his mother and sister were found, but there flashed a junta of "grey colonels"...