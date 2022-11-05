Die Warschauer Zitadelle

Not Available

Considering Germany's own treatment of Poland in 1939, it is ironic in the extreme that the 1938 German film Um Freiheit und Liebe (For Freedom and Love) is a celebration of Poland's declaration of independence from Russia. Werner Hinz plays Konrad, an idealistic Polish student who courts disaster for his loved ones through his constant harrangues against Russian impression. When his mother promises the authorities that Konrad will cease his protests, he is honor bound to obey her, no matter what the provocation. Drowning his disappointment in liquor, Konrad falls in love with nightclub singer Anna Sasotska (Viktoria von Ballasko). While he never achieves his political goals, Konrad at least finds happiness romantically. The climax of the film is particularly exciting, even though it is motivated by anti-Russian (and implicitly pro-Nazi) propaganda.