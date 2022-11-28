Die Wilde 13

Not Available

Creaking, sizzling and rattling the 13 leans into a curve. It's freight falters before the hungry machine works it's way through the district of Wilhelmsburg. The Metro bus 13 is the lifeline of Hamburg's largest, most international and poorest district and at the same time a burden shared by all inhabitants - named 'Wilde 13' (Wild 13). The film is not just a tribute to Wilhelmsburg but a rough documentary feature examining a transforming district, multinational everyday life and the clashes of rich and poor, young and old.