A honeymoon is supposed to relaxing, romantic, and fun. But getting one’s marriage off to the right start requires picking the perfect location. The newly married lovebirds at the heart of DIECOVERY get this part all wrong, choosing as their dream getaway a remote part of Thailand where a girl was brutally murdered 25 years before. Unable to seek her revenge in all the years since, the deceased’s restless spirit eagerly awaits their arrival.