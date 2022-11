Not Available

The Caribbean Thilda Purperhart lives with her daughter Joyce in a rowdy flat in the Bijlmer. Thilda has a son Kelvin who is ill, he has AIDS. She keeps him carefully hidden in the house, so that this will not bring any shame to the family. As a result, the boy does not receive medication and his situation worsens. Their secret seems safe until one day the doorbell rings and Julius, a Dutch-Caribbean man standing at the door looking for his old friend.