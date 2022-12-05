Not Available

Diego and His Brothers

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    It is World War II and the Japanese have begun occupation in the Northern part of the Philippines. Three brothers now find themselves on a journey in search of an aircraft to help them escape from the Japanese occupation. For the youngest brother, Diego, this journey is all but a game created by his eldest brother, Tomas. However, for Tomas, it is a constant struggle to find a balance between attending to the needs of Diego whilst still focusing his energy to help their other brother, Anton, find the aircraft.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images