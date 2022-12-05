Diego and His Brothers

Not Available

It is World War II and the Japanese have begun occupation in the Northern part of the Philippines. Three brothers now find themselves on a journey in search of an aircraft to help them escape from the Japanese occupation. For the youngest brother, Diego, this journey is all but a game created by his eldest brother, Tomas. However, for Tomas, it is a constant struggle to find a balance between attending to the needs of Diego whilst still focusing his energy to help their other brother, Anton, find the aircraft.