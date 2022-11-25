Diestrammenoi apo tin genna tous

Not Available

A Ruthless gang along with the assistance of their leader's girlfriend Monica, make a heist into an spirits factory's vault and they take 20 millions. On their way out after closing back the vault the alarm goes off and the police is after them. During a shootout all of the member are killed or wounded apart from the gang leader Peter, who makes it, to his girlfriend's car, with all the money in a bag, and he also takes hostage a high rank police officer. The peculiar fellowship is now running away from cops, escaping from road blocks, helicopters and car chases, stealing and changing vehicles constantly in an effort to cross all over Greece and make it to the northern borders.