Not Available

Diet Fiction

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Follow filmmaker Michal Siewierski in his journey into the controversial world of weight loss and dieting, as he uncovers several shocking facts and confronts common misconceptions, and misleading information propagated by the industry over the last several decades. Showing the often-devastating effects that obesity has on people's lives and exposing new disruptive ideas and science based evidence that could potentially lead to long term sustainable weight loss and improved health.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images