Diet of Sex

Not Available

A 'chance' meeting in the street, give you the opportunity to Agata and Marc to help each other to overcome the inertia of their lives. Tired of going from bed to bed and boy to boy, Agata is confronted with the challenge of staying, not flee to problems. But Agata does not know what's wrong, feels a barrier to enjoying sex. The parents of Agata added to the situation, an extra humor and problems. Eroticism, sensuality, tension and humor, make this film a new style of film making, where bodies do not hide and the sex scenes are displayed naturally, openly.