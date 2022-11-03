Not Available

Documentary about the production process when Suzanne Osten directs the theater play ”Difficult people”, written by Nils Gredeby. It is a play about people who fail in their professional careers by ”being difficult”. It all starts with the author attending a course about how to spot the difficult people and how to fire people who sabotage or create problems at the working place. In the process the ensemble has to face questions about how we view our fellow human beings and who is considered expendable.