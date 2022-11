Not Available

Based on testimonies from residents of the communities of Miskibamba and Huayao of the district of San Miguel and Tambo in the province of La Mar, Department of Ayacucho, the film illustrates some of the main conclusions of the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a group created with the purpose of clarifying the crimes and human rights violations that occurred during the internal armed conflict between 1980 - 2000.