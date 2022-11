Not Available

Saluting the giants of BMX bike-riding, this electrifying compilation rounds up 25 short films featuring all the thrills and spills of the gravity-defying sport as its top athletes show off their craziest, most audacious tricks and stunts. Daredevils in the spotlight include Fuzzy Hall, T.J. Lavin, Ryan Nyquist, Jamie Bestwick, Bruce Crisman, Cory Nastazio, Simon Tabron, Scott Wirch and Reuel Erickson.